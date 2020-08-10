Medical Marijuana Courier Carjacked in Winnipeg











WINNIPEG — A medical marijuana courier was making a delivery Friday night when he was carjacked.

Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of Balmoral Street and Spence Street.

The man was approached by a woman who stole his keys and the vehicle. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner, say police. With the help of Air 1, the vehicle was located and the woman was arrested.

Caitlyn Marie Skead, 27, of Winnipeg has been charged with several offences, including two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

She remains in custody.

Police continue to investigate.