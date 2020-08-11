4 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday











WINNIPEG — Four new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 562.

Health officials say there are 194 active cases, 360 people have recovered and five people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 3 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region – a female in her 20s and two males in their 30s

• 1 new case in the Winnipeg region – a male in his 20s.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,059 laboratory tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 104,841.

Second testing site opening in Brandon

An additional COVID-19 testing site is opening in Brandon on Wednesday, August 12 at the Keystone Centre.

The hours of operation will be:

• Monday to Thursday 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

• Sunday 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Public health officials are updating information related to a previously announced potential exposure to COVID-19 on August 1 at a Tim Hortons restaurant on the Trans-Canada Highway at 18th Street in Brandon. Additional exposures were also possible on August 3 and August 4. While the risk of transmission is considered low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.