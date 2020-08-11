Man Struck and Killed on Highway Near Powerview-Pine Falls











A 22-year-old man from Bloodvein, Manitoba was killed Monday while walking on Provincial Road 304.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene at around 5:35 a.m., approximately 15 kilometres north of Powerview-Pine Falls.

Police say the man was located on the roadway and appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact the Powerview RCMP at (204) 367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.