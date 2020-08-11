RCMP Charge Two More in Connection with Portage la Prairie Homicide











Manitoba RCMP have charged two women in connection with a homicide where a missing man’s remains were discovered in Portage la Prairie earlier this summer.

The remains of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe were found on June 24 near Baker Street.

Police requested help from the public in identifying the remains and eventually released surveillance photos from a convenience store of the suspects.

Following an investigation into the death, police arrested Kyle Evan Sinkovits, 29, of Winnipeg on July 29 and Jonathan Bradley Narvey, 25, of Winnipeg on July 30.

Both men have been charged with first-degree murder and other offences.

As the investigation continued, RCMP announced two additional arrests on Tuesday.

Bobbi Lynn Hall, 26, of Winnipeg was arrested on August 5, while Chelsea O’Hanley, 24, of Winnipeg was taken into custody on August 6.

Both women have been charged with first-degree murder, forcible confinement and indignity to a dead human body.

RCMP say it’s believed that Gerhard was killed on Alfred Street in Winnipeg and transported to Portage la Prairie by the four suspects. The home on Alfred Street burned down on July 20 and became part of the investigation.

“The excavation and removal of what remains of the residence on Alfred Street, which began on July 21, has concluded and the recovered debris continues to be examined by our forensic specialists at an off-site warehouse,” Mounties said in a release.

“Evidence has already been recovered from the debris and investigators anticipate that additional evidence will be located as the work progresses.”

Superintendent Michael Koppang, officer in charge of major crime services for the Manitoba RCMP, says he hopes that the first-degree murder charges against the four bring some closure to Gerhard’s young family, his relatives and friends.

“To have four charges of first-degree murder laid in this investigation speaks to the professionalism and dedication of every single officer and civilian who worked on this file. I want to thank them for their tenacity and perseverance throughout this investigation,” Koppang said.

Manitoba RCMP don’t anticipate any further arrests related to the investigation.