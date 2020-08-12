16 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday











59 Shares

WINNIPEG — Sixteen new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 578.

Health officials say there are 202 active cases, 368 people have recovered and five people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 4 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 in the Southern Health region

• 1 in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 10 in the Winnipeg region

The province says of the new cases, preliminary investigations indicate the majority of the Winnipeg regional cases listed today are related to travel and close contacts, while the majority of Prairie Mountain Health cases are linked to previously announced cases in Brandon.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,554 laboratory tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 105,661.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.