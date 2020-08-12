Goldeyes Sign Veteran Outfielder Dario Pizzano













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed veteran outfielder Dario Pizzano to the club.

The 29-year-old made his debut with the Fish on Tuesday during the team’s doubleheader against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, reaching base twice in six plate appearances.

“He has a good average, a good on-base percentage, and a good resume hitting at the higher levels of baseball,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“Kash (Beauchamp) and I evaluated our team, and we felt like we needed another bat to hopefully give us some consistency and a little more left-right balance. He was available and very much wanted to continue to play. I’m glad it worked out, and I’m glad he’s here.”

Pizzano hit .286 with one home run and 14 RBI in 30 games earlier this season for the RedHawks. The Boston, Massachusetts native had a .375 on-base percentage with 15 walks against only 15 strikeouts.

Pizzano is in his ninth season of professional baseball, which includes two seasons in Triple-A and six years of experience at the Double-A level.

The Goldeyes also announced they have placed left-handed pitcher Kevin McGovern on the injured list, retroactive to August 1.

The Goldeyes take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks tonight at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is at 7:02 p.m. and can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and online.