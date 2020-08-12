Quebec Men Charged After Manitoba RCMP Seize Fake IDs











Manitoba RCMP have charged three men from Quebec after they were alerted that a suspicious vehicle had through the COVID-19 checkpoint in Norway House.

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. on August 6 for a report that the occupants didn’t appear to know where they were going and refused to answer multiple questions.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers searched the vehicle and seized more than 70 counterfeit IDs, a large amount of cash, multiple cellphones and pepper spray.

Beni Gileza, 23, of Chateauguay, QC, Wesnerlens Jordonne, 22, of Mercier, QC, and Sekou Toure, 19, of Chateauguay, QC, all face multiple charges, including weapons offences, as well as 31 counts of identity theft.

They appeared before a judge and were released to appear in court on October 7, 2020.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 359-6483 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.