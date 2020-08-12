Police Watchdog Looking into ‘Serious Injury’ During Arrest













Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into an arrest by Winnipeg police where the suspect was reportedly injured.

The IIU says they were notified on Tuesday about an incident that occurred on February 18, 2020 in the area of McPhillips Street and Jarvis Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man operating a stolen vehicle on McPhillips Street. The suspect attempted to evade police and the stolen vehicle collided with a taxi in the area of McPhillips Street and Jarvis Avenue.

Officers removed the man from the vehicle, handcuffed him and he was transported to the Health Sciences Centre. The suspect was diagnosed with a dislocated elbow and bruising, and released back into custody.

On Monday, police received a notification from the Law Enforcement Review Agency (LERA) advising that, as a result of the arrest, LERA had secured medical evidence that indicated the man also suffered fractures to his right tibia and fibula that may have occurred during the course of his arrest.

The IIU will investigate the matter and release details on its findings once complete.

Anyone who may have witnessed the arrest or have video footage is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.