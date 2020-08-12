Elderly Woman Assaulted, Left on the Ground for Hours: Police











WINNIPEG — A 76-year-old woman was assaulted twice and then left on the ground for hours before someone called for help.

Police say the victim was assaulted on August 7 in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue at around 7:40 a.m.

Two suspects approached the woman as she was walking in the area and assaulted her. They returned a short time later and assaulted her again as she was still on the ground from the first assault.

Left lying on the roadway for approximately 2.5 hours before someone called for help, she was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident between 5:10 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).