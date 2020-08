Human Remains Found Near Roseau River First Nation











Manitoba RCMP and the Manitoba First Nation Police Service are investigating after human remains were found near Roseau River First Nation on Tuesday.

Police responded to a wooded area just outside the community at around 12:45 p.m.

The identity of the remains is unknown at this time.

Police say a comprehensive search of the area was conducted on Wednesday.

Multiple police agencies and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.