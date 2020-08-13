Suspect Sought in Winnipeg Sexual Assault













Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at around 4 a.m. when two girls in their mid-teens were approached by a man with a knife in the area of Stella Avenue and McKenzie Street.

The suspect grabbed the girls’ cell phones and a brief physical altercation took place. The suspect then pulled one of the teens through several yards to an open industrial area where she was seriously sexually assaulted.

The second victim reported the incident to police and was unharmed. She was located in the area of Powers Street and Flora Avenue. The first victim was found in the area a short time later and taken to hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man, approximately 20 to 30 years of age, wearing shorts to his knees, a fanny pack around his chest, grey or purple shirt and dark coloured runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).