40 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 40 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 643.

The province hasn’t seen such a large spike in COVID-19 numbers since April 2.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 246 active cases, 389 people have recovered and nine people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Testing numbers show an additional 2,288 laboratory tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 110,492.

Friday’s cases include:

• 25 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 new cases in Southern Health region

• 10 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Roussin says it’s clear some people are not social distancing, avoiding large indoor crowds or staying home when they are sick.

He added people need to start wearing masks when they are indoors in public spaces and stores.

Roussin says health officials now can go through as many as 25 or more close contacts for each person who has tested positive.

A cluster connected to a meat-processing plant in Brandon has grown to 39 positive cases in employees, but Roussin says there’s still no indication it is being spread in the facility.

Possible exposure in Brandon, Minnedosa and Cartright

Public health officials are advising of two potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred. The first potential exposure was on August 7 at the Sobeys at 1570 18th Street in Brandon and August 10 at the Minnedosa Hospital at 334 First St.

The second exposure is on August 9 at the Cartwright Town and Country Golf Club, along PTH 3, just west of Cartwright.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.

— With files from The Canadian Press