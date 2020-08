Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after a fatal assault in Cranberry Portage on August 7.

Officers responded to McLean Street at around 8:15 p.m. to find a 62-year-old local man who had been injured. He was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries on August 10.

Police arrested Jeremiah Colquhoun, 41, of Sherridon on August 12 and charged him with manslaughter.

He remains in custody and will appear in The Pas court on August 17.

Cranberry Portage RCMP continue to investigate.