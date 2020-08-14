Manitoba Moves to Identify COVID-19 by Health District











WINNIPEG — In response to criticism that Manitoba health officials were being too vague in how they reported new cases of COVID-19, the province is now identifying the virus by health district.

“This additional information allows Manitobans to stay informed on COVID at a more local level,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, on Friday.

“Every Manitoban though, no matter where they live, must continue to follow the fundamentals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

New cases are now being identified based on 68 health districts, instead of the five regional health authorities.

The number of districts per health region is as follows:

Prairie Mountain Health — 13 districts

Southern Health– 23 districts

Interlake–Eastern Regional Health Authority — 15 districts

Northern Regional Health Authority — 15 districts

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority — two districts, including Churchill, but will be reported as its own area.

Manitobans can see current COVID-19 in their individual health district by visiting Manitoba.ca/covid19.

