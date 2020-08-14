Winkler Woman Killed in Crash in RM of Stanley













A 29-year-old Winkler woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Stanley.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened the morning of August 5 at the uncontrolled intersection of Road 25W and Road 11N.

Police have determined a northbound pickup truck, being driven by a 37-year-old man from Winkler, collided with an eastbound vehicle, being driven by the woman.

The man in the pickup truck wasn’t injured in the collision, but the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, to which she succumbed to on August 7.

Visibility is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Carman RCMP continue to investigate.