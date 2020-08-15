One More COVID-19 Death in Manitoba as 20 New Cases Announced











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 20 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 663. An additional death was also announced.

The ninth death related to COVID-19 is a man in his 80s from the City of Portage la Prairie health district in the Southern Health region. This is a previously-reported case connected to a known cluster and the individual was in the intensive care unit.

Health officials say there are 211 active cases, 443 people have recovered and nine people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Nine people have died from the virus.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 3 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 new cases in Southern Health

• 11 new cases in the Winnipeg region

Preliminary investigations indicate that several of today’s Winnipeg regional cases are linked to travel or a close contact of a known case.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,791 laboratory tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 112,283.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.