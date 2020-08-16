36 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 36 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 697.

Health officials say there are 205 active cases, 483 people have recovered and nine people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Nine people have died from the virus.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 1 new case in the Interlake–Eastern Health region

• 9 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 21 new cases in Southern Health

• 5 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate the majority of today’s Southern Health–Santé Sud regional cases are linked to a known cluster.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,669 laboratory tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 113,952.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.