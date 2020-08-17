38 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 38 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 731. Four other cases have been removed from the list.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there are 232 active cases, 490 people have recovered and 11 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Nine people have died from the virus.

Monday’s cases include:

• 1 new case in the Interlake–Eastern Health region

• 20 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 12 new cases in Southern Health

• 5 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

Testing numbers show an additional 1,716 laboratory tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 115,963.

Public health officials are advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred on Aug. 5 to 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 7-Eleven (3360 Victoria Avenue) in Brandon. While the risk of transmission is considered low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk and seek testing if symptoms appear.

Outbreak at personal care home

One case of COVID-19 has been identified at Bethesda Place in Steinbach, where the province says an outbreak has been declared at the personal care home.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.