Three Killed Within 24 Hours on Manitoba Roads: RCMP

WINNIPEG — It was a deadly weekend on Manitoba roads, with three separate crashes claiming three lives.

The fatal incidents began Sunday morning when a 46-year-old Steinbach man was hit and killed by a semi-trailer truck while walking on Highway 1.

RCMP say shortly after 4 a.m., a westbound semi struck the man west of Richer between Road 41E and 42E, in the RM of Ste. Anne. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man from Prince George, B.C. was killed while travelling on Highway 1, two kilometres west of the Falcon Lake exit.

Police say he was travelling eastbound at the time when he veered into the oncoming lane after negotiating a curve. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck before colliding with a westbound semi. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. No other injuries were reported.

At 1 a.m. Monday, a single-vehicle rollover on the Crane River First Nation claimed the life of a 36-year-old Brandon man. RCMP say he failed to negotiate a turn, left the roadway and rolled. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

All three collisions remain under investigation by Manitoba RCMP.