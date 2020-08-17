Suspects Injured by Police Dog During Arrests: IIU













The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into an incident where two suspects were injured by a police dog on Sandy Bay First Nation.

The IIU says RCMP notified them on August 13 about multiple arrests earlier that day where several people were taken into custody. During the incident, suspects fled from the area and a police dog was used to apprehend them.

Two of the suspects sustained dog bites and were taken to hospital in Portage la Prairie. One of the individuals required surgery as a result of the dog bite.

The IIU is investigating and is asking anyone with more information or video footage to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.