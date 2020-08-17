Goldeyes Down Canaries with Offensive Barrage











1 Share

By Jason Young

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-15) defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 16-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium Sunday evening.

For the second straight game, the Goldeyes scored in the opening frame as Logan Hill singled up the middle driving in Wes Darvill.

Winnipeg would double their lead in the second inning when Darvill singled to centre field with two out to drive in Dario Pizzano.

The Goldeyes’ bats exploded in the middle innings. In the fourth, Jonathan Moroney smacked a three-run home run to left-centre field – his first of the season – to make the score 5-0. Two batters later Darnell Sweeney hit a two-run shot to right-centre field giving Winnipeg a 7-0 lead. It was Sweeney’s team-leading eighth home run of the season.

This was followed by a four-run outburst in the fifth inning. First Jordan George hit a sacrifice fly to score Pizzano, then Moroney singled to left field to drive in Eric Wood. Darvill followed up with a two-run home run that was initially ruled a double, making the score 11-0 in favour of the visitors. Darvill, who was four-for-five on the evening has three home runs and ten RBIs in the last seven contests.

A Clint Coulter sacrifice fly got the Canaries on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Goldeyes erupted for five more runs in the seventh. George hit a two-run double, Darvill and Logan Hill hit run-scoring singles, and John Nester had an RBI double to make the score Winnipeg 16 Sioux Falls 1.

The Canaries scored once in the seventh and twice in the eighth inning to close out the scoring.

Five Goldeyes enjoyed multiple-hit games while Maroney joined Darvill with a four-RBI performance.

Mitchell Lambson (4-2) scattered 11 hits over seven innings to earn the victory. He allowed two runs – both earned – and struck out five. Lambson did not walk a batter.

Sioux Falls starter Kurt Heyer (2-4) took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits and issuing four free passes in three and one-third innings.

After an off-day Monday, the Goldeyes will meet the second-place Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin Tuesday at 6:35 PM. Winnipeg has yet to announce a starting pitcher. Right-hander Ryan Kussmaul (3-1, 5.76) will start for Milwaukee. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

For information on Goldeyes’ merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit Goldeyes.com.