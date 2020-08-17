Police Searching for Suspects After Woman Sexually Assaulted













Winnipeg police are looking for three suspects after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted last Friday.

At around 3 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was walking in the area of Logan Avenue and Vine Street when she was approached by three unknown men.

Police say the victim was sexually assaulted before the suspects fled eastbound in the south lane of Gallagher Avenue east of the railway tracks.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspects are described as:

Male 1: Approximately 30-years-old, Indigenous, 5? 6?- 5?7? in height, medium-heavy build, wearing a black hoodie, baseball cap possibly Toronto Raptors colours, baggy jean shorts and black shoes.

Male 2: Indigenous, younger-looking, slim build, wearing a blue surgical mask, black hoodie, black sweatpants, carrying a crossbody bag, and black shoes.

Male 3: Approximately 30-40 years of age, has a tattoo under his left eye, wearing a hat, black zip-up sweater with words on the back, black pants, and black shoes.

Police are asking who may have video surveillance in the area or who may have witnessed anything suspicious between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. to contact investigators at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).