Boy, 9, Dies When Thrown from Quad on Manitoba First Nation











A nine-year-old boy has died after being thrown from a quad he was driving on Peguis First Nation Monday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. when the boy drove the quad out from the brush and collided with another quad, being driven by a 13-year-old boy, also from Peguis First Nation.

The nine-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and struck the ground. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

RCMP say neither of the two boys were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.