Two More COVID-19 Deaths in Manitoba; 17 New Cases

WINNIPEG — Two more people have died from COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Manitoba as the province announced 17 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

The 10th death is a man his 80s from the Hanover health district and the 11th is a man in his 90s from the Niverville/Ritchot health district. These are previously announced cases connected to known clusters and the individuals were hospitalized.

The total number of probable cases provincewide stands at 748.

Health officials say there are 235 active cases, 502 people have recovered and eight people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 2 new cases in Interlake–Eastern Health region

• 2 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 new cases in Southern Health

• 11 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate the Winnipeg cases are mostly related to contacts that turned into cases. There are cases with unknown acquisition in the region.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,028 laboratory tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 116,990.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.