Man Drowns on Clearwater Lake Near The Pas











A 77-year-old man from The Pas has drowned after experiencing trouble in the water on Clearwater Lake.

Manitoba RCMP say they responded to a possible drowning on Tuesday afternoon about 25 kilometres northeast of The Pas.

They say the man had entered the water and began to struggle. He was pulled to shore by a nearby bystander, but remained unconscious.

Medical assistance was provided on the beach until EMS arrived. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The Pas RCMP along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continues to investigate.