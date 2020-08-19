Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on McGillivray Boulevard











A 71-year-old Winnipeg man was killed Wednesday while riding his motorcycle in the RM of MacDonald.

RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of McGillivray Boulevard and Loudoun Road just after 11 a.m.

According to police, the motorcyclist was travelling southwest on McGillivray when a SUV, being driven northeast by an 88-year-old Winnipeg man, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Loudoun Road. The motorcycle struck the turning SUV resulting in the rider being thrown from his bike. The SUV then collided with another SUV that was stopped on Loudoun Road as it was waiting to turn onto McGillivray.

The motorcylist, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased on scene. No other injuries were reported.

Stonewall and Headingley RCMP continue to investigate.