Manitoba First Nations Police Forces Receiving $2.6M

Police forces in Manitoba First Nation communities are receiving $2.6 million over the next three years from the province.

The Manitoba government made the funding announcement Wednesday in Portage la Prairie, saying the investment will also support the hiring of four new officers.

The budget of the First Nations Policing Program increases by 2.75 percent annually to support growing community needs.

Manitoba is responsible for 48 percent of the costs of the program, while the remainder of funding comes from Public Safety Canada through the federal government.

The province is also spending more than $44,000 through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund for the Manitoba First Nations Police, which will be used to purchase three in-car camera systems and upgrading duty pistols with lighting attachments and holsters.

“This support will help keep our officers safer through the purchase of new advanced and state-of-the-art equipment, and enable us to secure four new officers who will be working toward combatting the increase of illegal drugs, guns and gangs in communities,” said Acting Chief Bruno Rossi, MFNP.

The latest funding injection will see the province’s annual contribution to the FNPP increase to more than $15 million by 2022-23.