Manitoba Adjusts Course to Make Masks Mandatory in Schools

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has shifted their opinion on masks in schools and will now make them mandatory for certain grades when classes resume.

Beginning September 8, students in Grades 4-12 will be required to wear a mask or face covering while in schools, while social distancing isn’t possible. Previously, the province “strongly recommended” masks for older students in Grades 5-12 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the changes during a news conference on Wednesday alongside Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

Dr. Roussin said students will be expected to bring their own non-medical masks to school, but they will also be provided to those who don’t have a mask.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen will provide further details on the mandate in the coming days.