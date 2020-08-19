Human Remains Found of Domestic Homicide Suspect Near Red River

- 23Shares
By The Canadian Press
Winnipeg police say remains found earlier this month on a bank of the Red River are of a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter.
Police say the partial remains were found on the evening of Aug. 7.
They say investigators determined the remains are of 42-year-old Wayne Leslie Melnychuk, who they allege entered the river on his own on or about April 12.
The day before, police say 34-year-old Julie Racette was sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries and died.
They say an autopsy concluded that she was the victim of a homicide.
A Canada-wide warrant for Melnychuk was issued on April 20, describing him as a suspect in a domestic homicide.
