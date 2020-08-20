Virtual Challenge for Life Raises $1M for CancerCare













Manitobans logged on virtually this year to raise more than $1 million in the 13th annual Challenge for Life.

The first-ever virtual challenge raised much-needed funds for CancerCare Manitoba, as nearly 700 Manitobans from 65 communities in the province honoured people impacted by cancer.

“We are overwhelmed and humbled by Manitobans enthusiasm to participate in and support Virtual Challenge for Life 2020. They truly demonstrated their desire to make a difference for those living with cancer,” said Annitta Stenning, president and CEO, CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

“In a year which has thrown many challenges our way individually and collectively, it’s truly incredible to see how our Manitoba community has rallied.”

The event, which ran August 1-20, saw participants do either personal or team challenges covering a minimum distance of 20 kilometres or 200 minutes of exercise. More than 6,000 donors and event sponsors contributed to the challenge.

The $1,004,245 raised will be dedicated to helping meet the foundation’s $8.6 million funding commitment to CancerCare Manitoba this year. All funds raised stay in the province.