Two Charged in Corydon Avenue Armed Robbery













WINNIPEG — Two women were confronted and threatened Wednesday night while getting into their vehicle in the 600 block of Corydon Avenue.

Police say the victims were approached by a man and a woman armed with a large knife. No injuries were sustained during the incident, which occurred just before 11 p.m.

Police have since arrested and charged Nathaniel Sean Capay, 21, and Ashley Margaret Hoard, 32, both from Winnipeg. Each suspect faces two counts of robbery, while Capay has also been charged with possession of a weapon.

They were detained in custody.