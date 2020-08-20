33 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; New Restrictions for Westman











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 33 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 796.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 247 active cases, 537 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 17 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 new cases in Southern Health

• 6 new case in the Winnipeg health region

Testing numbers show an additional 1,596 laboratory tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 119,210.

Westman being elevated to “restricted” level

The Prairie Mountain Health region will be elevated to the restricted level according to the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System immediately. Effective on Monday, group sizes will be reduced to 10 people indoors and outdoors. Masks will be made mandatory in all indoor public places, as well as outdoor public areas where gatherings are occurring.

Possible exposures: Lake Manitoba and Crocus Soccer field

Public Health officials are advising of two potential exposures to COVID-19 may have occurred. The first exposure was August 8, at Manipogo Provincial Park, located off PTH 276 on Lake Manitoba. The second exposure was August 8 at a Crocus Soccer field, located at 930 First St. in Brandon.

While the risk of transmission is considered low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk and seek testing if symptoms appear.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.