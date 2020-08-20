Wesmen Soccer Recruits Oak Park’s Karrisa Schneider











The UWinnipeg Wesmen women’s soccer squad has a late recruit for the 2020 class with the addition of Karrisa Schneider.

The Oak Park High School graduate is a third-year transfer from NCAA Division II Drury University.

While this playing season is a write-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schneider will have to wait until 2021 make her Wesmen debut on the pitch.

Schneider enrolled at UWinnipeg following two seasons in Missouri, and another year of strictly studies at the University of Manitoba.

“It’s honestly nerve-wracking just waiting for it,” she said of taking this season off ahead of next year.

“I won’t know where I’m at or if I’m close enough to the level I want to be until I’m right on the turf. When I play for 10 minutes I’ll know right then and there how much I need to work on things and where I need to work on things. I think a year of training is a massive opportunity that a lot of people are going to overlook, but for me, it’s probably going to be the best year for improvement.”

Aside from her four years at Oak Park as a centre-back, Schneider played her club soccer with Portage Trails, FC Northwest and Manitoba Blizzard while growing up in Winnipeg.

Schneider will join a recruiting class that also includes fullbacks Rachel Bridle, Mira Cerilli Koroluk, and Jessica Munoz, and forward/midfielders Kia Pang, Tori Hauptman, Sydney Butler, Enya Bukvic, Izzy Myco, and Jazmyn Castro.