Le Burger Week Back with a Cheesy Twist













WINNIPEG — A popular week where foodies can indulge in as many different kinds of burgers as they want, is cooking up something special.

Le Burger Week — as it’s been known — is now called Le Cheeseburger Week.

The 2020 Winnipeg edition will welcome more than 125 participating restaurants between September 1-7.

City restaurants have been asked to create their own unique take on the cheeseburger reflective of their overall concept, style, and cuisine.

Also new this year will be how people participate. Instead of calling on votes for the best burger, foodies will be asked to help through charity partnerships. A portion of the proceeds of select burgers sold in Canada will be going to Centraide and United Way — philanthropic organizations that collect donations to support a vast network of community agencies that help individuals and families.

Organizers say a list of participating restaurants will be revealed next week.