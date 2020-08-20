Goldeyes Edged by Milwaukee Milkmen













By Steve Schuster

FRANKLIN, WI – The Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-17) lost 2-1 to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field on Wednesday evening.

Wes Darvill led off the game with a solo home run to right off Milwaukee starter David Holmberg.

In the bottom of the first, David Washington singled to left with one out and was followed by a two-run home run to right form Adam Brett Walker.

Winnipeg put the tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs in the ninth before Milkmen closer Peyton Gray retired the side to earn his 10th save of the year.

Holmberg (6-1) picked up the win for Milwaukee (23-18), allowing one earned run on five hits over seven innings. Holmberg walked three and struck out nine.

Kevin Hilton (5-2) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing one earned run on three hits in six and one-third. Hilton walked one and struck out six.

Kent Hasler pitched one and two-thirds scoreless innings in relief of Hilton.

The three-game series concludes Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. Evan Grills (0-2, 7.13) takes on former Major League right-hander Henderson Alvarez (0-0, 2.25). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

For information on Goldeyes’ merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit goldeyes.com.