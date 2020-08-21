34 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 34 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 830.

Health officials say there are 265 active cases, 553 people have recovered and five people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit.

Friday’s cases include:

• 5 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 19 new cases in Southern Health

• 9 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

• 1 new case in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

Preliminary investigations indicate that the majority of the new cases in Southern Health are linked to a known cluster.

Potential exposures in Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg

Public health officials are advising two potential exposures to COVID-19 may have occurred. The first exposure was August 18 at Canadian Tire in Portage la Prairie, approximately from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The second exposure was August 19 at the Olive Garden restaurant at 51 Reenders Drive in Winnipeg from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

While the risk of transmission is considered low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk and seek testing if symptoms appear.

New South Winnipeg testing site

A new community COVID-19 testing site will open at 2735 Pembina Highway in Winnipeg on Tuesday, August 25. The site will be open daily on a walk-in basis, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access Fort Garry (135 Plaza Drive) will no longer be offering COVID-19 testing once the new site opens. Their last day of public testing will be Monday, August 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing numbers show an additional 2,331 laboratory tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 122,291.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.