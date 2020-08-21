Fires at Three Winnipeg Walmarts Deemed Suspicious











Three separate fires at Winnipeg Walmart stores Thursday evening are considered suspicious.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says they responded to the first fire at the Walmart in the 1000 block of Empress Street just after 6 p.m.

Hand-held extinguishers were used and crews completed extinguishing the fire once they arrived.

At around 7:20 p.m., firefighters were called to the Walmart in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West. Crews used hand-held extinguishers to put out the flames.

Just before 9 p.m., a third fire was reported at the Walmart in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street. The fire was out by the time crews arrived.

Winnipeg police are investigating the incidents, which they don’t believe to be related to the retailer’s recent mandatory face-covering requirement.