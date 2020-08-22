42 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday











283 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 42 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 872.

Health officials say there are 290 active cases, 570 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 24 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 16 new cases in Southern Health

• 2 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

Testing numbers show an additional 1,849 laboratory tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 124,140.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.