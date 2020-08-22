Planetarium Offering In-Theatre and Virtual Shows











WINNIPEG — The Planetarium at the Manitoba Museum recently reopened and is welcoming visitors to a mix of in-theatre and virtual experiences.

Three shows are running Thursday through Sunday, while Planetarium astronomer Scott Young will host a Virtual Planet Party later tonight on Facebook.

“Facebook Live allows me the opportunity to share my enthusiasm for the night sky and to help people better understand what they are seeing up there,” said Young.

“At the Planet Party of Saturday, after exploring the Moon’s terrain, I will introduce the beautiful ringed Saturn and the giant Jupiter, both very visible at this time of year.”

In-theatre shows run daily at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. The Facebook Live event will run tonight from 9:30 pm. to 11 p.m.

For those looking for a full-dome experience, four shows are featured and can be found on the Planetarium website. Each per