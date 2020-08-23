72 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 72 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 944.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 356 active cases, 576 people have recovered and seven people are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 1 new case in Northern Health Region

• 1 new case in Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 45 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health (PMH) region

• 16 new cases in Southern Health

• 9 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate the majority of the PMH cases are linked to intentional testing related to known clusters in communal living communities. The Northern Health Region case is linked to a previously-announced case from PMH. There are seven cases related to the outbreak at Bethesda Place personal care home in Steinbach, a combination of staff and residents.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,839 laboratory tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 125,300.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Sunday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.