Milkmen Down Winnipeg Goldeyes in Extra Innings

FRANKLIN, WI – The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-18) lost 3-2 in 10 innings to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field on Saturday night.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Tied at 2-2 in the top of the 10th, Brett Vertigan singled leading off and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Vertigan took third on a wild pitch during an intentional walk to Adam Brett Walker, and scored the lead run when Christian Correa singled through the left side.

Peyton Gray (2-0), who had worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth, retired the side in order in the bottom of the 10th to finish off his own relief win.

Milwaukee (24-20) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Vertigan singled to right-centre leading off and took second on a single to centre from Walker. With two outs, Dylan Tice hit a line drive that broke off Kyle Martin’s glove at first base and deflected into shallow right field, allowing Vertigan to score.

Wes Darvill tied the game in the bottom of the first, leading off with a home run to left-centre.

Tice put the Milkmen back in front in the top of the fourth with a leadoff home run down the left-field line.

The Goldeyes answered back again in the bottom half. With one out, Dario Pizzano reached on an infield single and took third when John Nester singled to right-centre. On an 0-2 count, Jordan George ripped a single through the right side that scored Pizzano.

Dylan Rheault (0-1) took the loss in relief for Winnipeg.

Mitchell Lambson started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings. Lambson walked one and struck out nine.

Tim Dillard started for the Milkmen and also took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits in six innings. Dillard walked one and struck out two.

Kent Hasler pitched two shutout innings in relief of Lambson with four strikeouts.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Frank Duncan (5-3, 3.46) takes on right-hander Ryan Kussmaul (4-1, 5.32). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

