49 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 49 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 993.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 395 active cases, 586 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit.

Monday’s cases include:

• 35 in the Prairie Mountain Health (PMH) region

• 2 in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 4 in Southern Health

• 8 in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate that the majority of today’s PMH region cases are linked to intentional testing related to known clusters in communal living communities.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,544 laboratory tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 127,149.

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Brandon Safeway

Public health officials are advising a potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at the Safeway Corral Centre (921 18th St. North) in Brandon on August 15 (2 to 6 p.m.), August 18 (11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and August 19 (2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.). While the risk of transmission is considered low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk and seek testing if symptoms appear.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.