Dave Wheeler Back on Winnipeg Airwaves with New Morning Show











709 Shares

Winnipeg radio veteran Dave Wheeler will be returning to the airwaves next week with a new morning show.

Energy 106 has announced Wheeler will join existing morning host Tyler Carr and new co-host Jasmin Laine.

It’s been just over two years since Winnipeg listeners heard Wheeler on the FM dial following his firing in July 2018 from 92.1 CITI. Rogers Media cut ties with the broadcaster over controversial comments about transgender people. Two months later, Wheeler launched a $1.4 million lawsuit against his former employer seeking lost wages and damages.

Energy 106 program director Adam West acknowledged Wheeler’s controversial past, but says he has worked hard to put those days behind him.

“Dave is a huge name in local radio,” West said. “He brings to Energy 106 his talent, his love for Winnipeg, and delivers a loyal audience like no one else can.”

Fans of Wheeler have still been getting their fix on the “Wheeler in the Morning” podcast he launched with his wife, Candace Rae, soon after departing terrestrial radio.

“I have done a lot of work on me,” Wheeler said in a statement. “It’s profoundly personal when you take a deep look inside. I have put all of that in the ‘rear-view.'”

“I’m pumped about being back on Winnipeg radio and working with the outstanding people at Energy 106. My wife and I love this city; it’s our home. Winnipeg is an incredible place to belong to and we want to raise our boys here so they can have that same experience.”

With the new morning show, the station had to let go of its existing morning co-host.

“Regrettably, we have parted ways with Sarah Nick,” West told ChrisD.ca in an email. “I thank her for her service and dedication to the team. We wish her the very best in her career.”

The new Energy 106 morning show will debut Monday, August 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.