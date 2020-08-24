‘Are You Kidding Me?’ Portage la Prairie Man Wins $1M











A Portage la Prairie man couldn’t believe his luck after realizing the $1,000 he thought he had won was much, much more.

James Case was checking his numbers to the August 5 LOTTO 6/49 draw when it finally registered that he was a millionaire.

“I thought it was for $1,000 – but the girl who was working said ‘Sir, there’s too many zeroes for that,’” Case said.

“So I had to scan it again… and I just thought ‘holy man, are you kidding me?!’”

Case matched the exact winning number for a LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize Draw after purchasing his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1221 Saskatchewan Avenue West in Portage la Prairie.

His ticket also netted him an additional $10 prize — making his total winnings $1,000,010.

Case says he plans on using his winnings to travel when it’s safer to do so, buying a new piece of property with a two-car garage and sharing the wealth with those close to him.

“I want to make sure my kids are okay– they wouldn’t ever ask me anyway — and I want to help my sister out and a good friend of mine,” he added. “I’d love to walk into their house and say ‘hey…guess what?’”