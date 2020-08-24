Manitoba Mandating Face Masks in Hospitals, Health Centres











171 Shares

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is implementing mandatory face masks in all hospitals and health centres.

Effective September 1, all visitors to such facilities will be required to wear a non-medical mask in order to enter.

“As we move towards the fall, additional proactive and preventative measures are needed to ensure the risk of exposure to this virus is minimized for patients and our dedicated front-line clinical staff who care for them,” said Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

The measures are being implemented provincewide at clinics within hospitals and health centres.

Friesen added while primary care clinics and other locations providing health services are not currently included in the mask requirement, all Manitobans are strongly encouraged to wear a non-medical mask when seeking care. Those who do not have a mask will be notified of locations where they may be purchased. In certain circumstances, they will be provided with one, the province said.

As of Monday, everyone in the Prairie Mountain Health region is required to wear a mask in all indoor public places, as well as during any outdoor gatherings. The group size limit is also now reduced to no more than 10 people both indoors and outdoors. The measures remain in place for a minimum of two weeks.