Manitoba Records 13th COVID-19 Death as 25 New Cases Identified

WINNIPEG — Another Manitoban has died from COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the province announced 25 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,018.

The 13th death is a woman in her 90s from Bethesda Place personal care home in Steinbach. The facility is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19, with four staff and three residents infected.

Health officials say there are 399 active cases, 606 people have recovered and seven people are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 10 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 9 in Southern Health

• 6 in the Winnipeg health region

Testing numbers show an additional 1,428 laboratory tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 128,576.

Portage la Prairie testing site on the move

The Portage la Prairie drive-thru community testing site (245 Royal Road) is moving to a new location. The site will be closed on August 26 and will re-open at Portage Avenue and 5th Street SE on August 27. Operating hours will be Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. To book, call (204) 428-3471.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.