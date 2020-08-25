Man Dies After Colliding with Gravel Truck Trailer













A 22-year-old man has died after his vehicle collided with the rear of a gravel truck in the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened just after 3 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a man lying next to his vehicle off of Road 125 West, south of the intersection with Highway 3, located 16 kilometres west of Highway 10.

Police say it’s believed the man was driving his pickup truck when he collided with the rear trailer of a large gravel truck. The driver of the gravel truck was unaware he had been struck and continued driving.

The 22-year-old’s vehicle came to a stop in a field adjacent to the road. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

Killarney RCMP continue to investigate.