University of Manitoba Makes Masks Mandatory on Campus

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba has made face masks mandatory on campus in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The university says masks will be required for all faculty, staff and students, as well as visitors, contractors and vendors in all indoor common or shared spaces on campus.

The requirement took effect Monday on the Bannatyne campus and will be in place on September 1 on all U of M campuses.

“As Manitoba’s only research-intensive university, UM plays an important role in maintaining the health and safety of our campuses and the broader community,” the university said in a release.

“By requiring masks to be worn in all of its facilities, the university is demonstrating a clear commitment to support Manitoba’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19.”

The university says the decision to mandate face masks was recommended by the U of M’s COVID recovery working group and approved by the institution’s vice-president and the president.

Masks are not required in individual offices unless physical distancing cannot be maintained. In classrooms, students and instructors may choose to remove their masks if they maintain a two-metre distance from others.

In the Active Living Centre, the Joe Doupe Recreation Centre and other recreation facilities, masks may be removed while exercising, as long as physical distancing is maintained.

Students living in residence are asked to wear a face mask in all common and designated areas.

The U of M says it will distribute two reusable cloth masks to all faculty, staff, and students. Visitors, contractors and vendors are required to wear and supply their own masks when on campus.