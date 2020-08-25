Winnipeg Closing Outdoor Aquatics Facilities for the Season













The City of Winnipeg is beginning to close its outdoor wading pools, pools, and spray pads for the season.

Beginning later this week, most wading pools will close, with the exception of Dakota Park, McKittrick Park, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park and Westdale. The city says those four locations will remain open until Monday, September 7.

Non-heated outdoor pools will close for the season on Friday, September 4, with the exception of the Freight House location which will remain open until September 7.

Outdoor heated pools and spray pads will remain open until September 7.