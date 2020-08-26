Winnipeg Police Dismantle Transcona Meth Lab











Winnipeg police have shut down a methamphetamine lab in the Transcona area.

Police executed a search warrant on July 30 in the Kildare-Redonda neighbourhood, where they say officers uncovered a set-up to produce methamphetamine.

Police add they found the alleged suspects were using the “one-pot method,” which is a dangerous way of producing meth due to the chemical reaction caused, which can lead to possible explosions. Officers also found numerous toxic precursor chemicals within the home.

Darrell Allen Simard, 36, and Lisa Rose Gladue, 34, both from Winnipeg, were arrested.

Simard and Gladue were both charged with production of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. They remain in custody.